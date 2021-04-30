Turkic Council urges Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan to take joint measures to stabilize situation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkic Council calls on Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan to take joint measures to stabilize the situation, Secretary-General of the Turkic Council Baghdad Amreyev said in a statement.

“We have learned yesterday with deep concern the escalation of the situation on the Kyrgyz-Tajik state border, which led to the demise of people from both sides. We wish Allah’s mercy be upon them,” Amreyev said.

He added that while extending condolences to the families of the victims and wishing prompt recovery for the wounded ones, the Council expresses its contentment for the negotiations of the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of the parties and for the swift introduction of a cease-fire between the sides which opened up the course of de-escalation.

“In the period of the holy month of Ramadan, we need to do our utmost to further unite and put aside our differences. Hence, we firmly believe that existing problems need to be resolved only through diplomatic negotiations and amicable consultations which will fit in the spirit of good-neighborly relations between the two countries,” he said.

In this respect, Amreyev noted that the Turkic Council calls on the parties to continue exercising caution and take joint measures to stabilize the situation by refraining from any actions that may lead to further escalation of tension; and especially notes the contribution of the Kyrgyz side to the re-establishment of peace.

“The Turkic Council will continue holding a close contact with brotherly Kyrgyzstan, the founding member of the Turkic Council, on the subject matter,” he added.

News.Az