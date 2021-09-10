Turkic-speaking states ink trade, economic agreements in Baku
A ceremony of signing trade and economic agreements between Turkic-speaking countries took place in Baku.
The documents were signed during the 10th meeting of economy ministers of the Turkic Council member-states, News.Az reports.
The agreements cover information exchange and e-commerce spheres.
The meeting is chaired by Secretary General of the Turkic Council Baghdad Amreyev and Azerbaijani Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov.