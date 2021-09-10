Yandex metrika counter

Turkic-speaking states ink trade, economic agreements in Baku

  • Economics
  • Share
Turkic-speaking states ink trade, economic agreements in Baku

A ceremony of signing trade and economic agreements between Turkic-speaking countries took place in Baku.

The documents were signed during the 10th meeting of economy ministers of the Turkic Council member-states, News.Az reports.

The agreements cover information exchange and e-commerce spheres.

The meeting is chaired by Secretary General of the Turkic Council Baghdad Amreyev and Azerbaijani Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      