Turkic speaking states set up Council of Prosecutors General

The first meeting of the Council of Prosecutors General of the Cooperation Council of Turkic Speaking States (Turkic Council) has kicked off in Baku.

The high-level meeting is attended by the prosecutors general of Turkey, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan, Deputy Secretary-General of the Turkic Council, President of the International Association of Prosecutors and others.

Ambassadors of the participating countries and Hungary to Azerbaijan are also present at the meeting.

Delivering a keynote speech at the meeting, Azerbaijan’s Prosecutor General Kamran Aliyev stressed the importance of expanding mutual and fruitful cooperation between law enforcement agencies of the Turkic world. He said the Council, which will be established on the basis of friendship and brotherhood, will serve to respond to new, more dangerous threats to regional security, peace and stability, and will be an effective tool for developing existing potential and coordinating cooperation.

The prosecutor general then conveyed the greetings of President Ilham Aliyev to the meeting participants and congratulations on the establishment of the Council. Later on, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s video message was presented at the meeting.

Deputy Secretary-General of the Turkic Council Mirvokhid Azimov also delivered a speech at the meeting.

News.Az