Turkic-speaking states strongly support each other from int’l rostrums: Azerbaijani presidential aide

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Turkic-speaking strongly support each other from all international rostrums, Hikmat Hajiyev, Assistant to the Azerbaijani President, Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, said Friday at the Turkic Council’s Media Forum in Istanbul, News.Az reports.

“Today, when we say the Turkic Council, we see comprehensive cooperation between our brotherly countries in all areas. This is, first of all, our political cooperation. Our states strongly support each other from all international rostrums,” Hajiyev said.

The presidential aide noted that Azerbaijan contributes to the development of cooperation among the Turkic-speaking states.

“As President Ilham Aliyev noted at the Summit in Baku in 2019, Azerbaijan will continue to contribute to the comprehensive development of our cooperation by all means during its chairmanship and has shown this determination. I am pleased to say that we have further expanded our cooperation during Azerbaijan's presidency,”

News.Az