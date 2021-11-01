Turkic speaking states will continue to successfully develop mutual ties: Erdogan

+ ↺ − 16 px

The countries joining the Turkic Council will strengthen this organization, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said, News.Az reports.

Erdogan made the statement in his video address to the participants of the first meeting of the Council of Prosecutors General of the countries participating in the Cooperation Council of Turkic Speaking States (Turkic Council), which is being held in Baku.

He stressed that the ties between the Turkic-speaking states will continue to successfully develop.

"Mutual ties and exchange of experience will bring us closer to the set goals. The countries joining the Turkic Council will strengthen the organization and give it an international status. To develop ties in all areas is an obligation rather than a necessity for us," the Turkish leader added.

