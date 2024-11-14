Turkic states agree at COP29 to ramp up climate action

The OTS (Organization of Turkic States) Partnership for Climate, Innovation, Green Economy and Trade was launched during the ongoing COP29 climate conference in Baku.

The decision to establish the OTS Partnership for Climate, Innovation, Green Economy and Trade was taken during a ministerial meeting, co-organized by the COP29 Presidency and the Azerbaijani Ministry of Economy in partnership with the OTS, the COP29 Presidency announced on X, News.Az reports.According to the COP29 Presidency, the newly-established platform will support national efforts in Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Türkiye and Uzbekistan with respect to low-emission strategies, green and circular economy, trade, SME green transition and green innovation.

