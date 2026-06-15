Turkish actress Ece Irtem dies at 35

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ece Irtem, the Turkish actress best known for playing Isil in One Love, has died at 35.

Ece Irtem, the Turkish actress best known for playing Isil in One Love, has died at 35, News.Az reports, citing Türkiye Today.

She was found unresponsive at her home this morning, just one day after her birthday.

The cause of death was reported as a heart attack.

Ece Irtem was born on June 14, 1991, in Sivas. She graduated from Yasar University’s Opera and Vocal Performance department in 2014, finishing third in her class.

While studying, she worked with well-known artists such as soprano Aytul Buyuksarac, Izmir State Opera and Ballet director, tenor Levent Gunduz, Paolo Susanni, Esra Mamac, and mezzo-soprano Anna Chubuchenko.

Irtem started competitive running in primary school. She also began acting at a young age, writing and performing her own skits for school plays, a passion she kept throughout her life.

After moving to Istanbul, Irtem studied acting at the Sadri Alisik Cultural Center from 2014 to 2015. She trained with Kayhan Yildizoglu, Okday Korunan, Kadim Yasar, and Tolga Ciftci.

She became well known for her role as Isil in One Love, a popular Turkish TV drama with a huge audience base.

News.Az