Turkish agriculture minister to visit Baku

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkish Agriculture Minister Faruk Celik will visit Baku Feb. 23 to participate in the Azerbaijan-Turkey business forum dedicated to agriculture, the National Confederation of Entrepreneurs (Employers) Organizations of Azerbaijan said Feb. 14.

Azerbaijani Agriculture Minister Heydar Asadov, Head of the Turkey-Azerbaijan Business Council of Turkey’s Foreign Economic Relations Board Selcuk Akat and President of the National Confederation of Entrepreneurs (Employers) Organizations of Azerbaijan Mammad Musayev will also take part in the event, Trend reports.

It is expected that 150 entrepreneurs, operating in various sectors of agriculture, will take part in the event.

News.Az

News.Az