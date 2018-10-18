Turkish Air Force destroys PKK strongholds in Iraq

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkish Air Force conducted an operation in northern Iraq against militants of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) terrorist group, the Turkish General Staff said in a message on Oct. 18.

The air operation was carried out in the Matin district in northern Iraq.

“The strongholds of the terrorists were destroyed, and three terrorists were eliminated as part of the operation,” the message reads.

The conflict between Turkey and the PKK, which demands the creation of an independent Kurdish state, has lasted more than 25 years, claiming more than 40,000 lives.

The PKK is recognized as a terrorist organization by the UN and the EU.

News.Az

