Turkish Air Force destroys PKK strongholds in Iraq

+ ↺ − 16 px

The air operation was carried out in northern Iraq.

Turkish Air Force conducted an operation in Iraq against the PKK militants, the Turkish General Staff said in a message on Oct. 12.

The air operation was carried out in northern Iraq.

"The operation destroyed the strongholds of terrorists," the message reads.

The conflict between Turkey and the PKK, which demands the creation of an independent Kurdish state, has lasted more than 25 years, claiming more than 40,000 lives.

The PKK is recognized as a terrorist organization by the UN and the EU.

News.Az

News.Az