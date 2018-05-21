Turkish Air Force kills eight terrorists
Turkish Air Force has destroyed 8 terrorists in the province Tunceli, Trend reports citing Turkish media.
The executive power of Tunceli province says an anti-terrorist special operation was started by the local police department.
It is reported that the special operation, during which eight terrorists were killed with the help of F-16 fighters of the Turkish Air Force, is still ongoing.
