Turkish Airlines launch new flight to Azerbaijan

Turkish Airlines have launched a direct Ankara-Baku-Ankara flight, Trend reports.

The first flight on this route was made on April 22, 2019.

The opening ceremony of the new flight at Heydar Aliyev International Airport was attended by Turkish Ambassador to Azerbaijan Erkan Ozoral, Chief Human Resources Officer of Turkish Airlines Abdulkerim Cay and Head of the Turkish Airlines representative office in Azerbaijan Seyfulla Ilyas.

According to Seyfulla Ilyas, the airline will fly in three directions including Baku, Ganja and Nakhchivan. Flights from Ankara to Baku will be operated on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, and from Baku to Ankara on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. Flights on the Ankara-Baku route are scheduled at 23:45 (departure) and 03:35 (arrival) local time, and on the Baku-Ankara route at 04:30 (departure) and 06:20 (arrival).

Flights from Istanbul to Ganja and back will be operated on Tuesdays and Saturdays. Flights from Istanbul to Nakhchivan and in the opposite direction will also be carried out on Tuesdays and Saturdays.

According to the company, these flights will be made daily starting from June 1, 2019.

