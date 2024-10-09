Turkish Airlines pilot dies mid-flight from Seattle to Istanbul

+ ↺ − 16 px

A Turkish Airlines pilot has tragically passed away after falling ill on a flight from Seattle, located on the north-west coast of the United States, to Istanbul, Turkey.

Captain Ilcehin Pehlivan, 59, collapsed mid-air and a second pilot and co-pilot took over the controls, an airline spokesman said, News.Az reports, citing BBC. "When first aid to our captain on the plane was unsuccessful, the cockpit crew... decided to make an emergency landing, but he died before landing," Yahya Ustun explained.The Airbus A350 plane landed in New York and plans were then made to fly the passengers on to Turkey from there, he added.Flight TK204 took off from Seattle shortly after 19:00 on Tuesday evening. The pilot appears to have got into trouble over the Canadian territory of Nunavut, before his colleagues took over and headed for John F Kennedy airport.Pehlivan had flown with Turkish Airlines since 2007 and had been given a regular health check in early March, which found no health problem that might affect his job, the airline said.Turkey's air traffic controllers' association, TATCA, said he had served the aviation community for many years and offered its condolences to his family, friends and colleagues.The cause of the pilot's death has not been released. Pilots have to undergo medical exams every 12 months, while those aged over 40 have to renew their medical certificates every six months.In 2015, an American Airlines pilot aged 57 collapsed and died during an overnight flight from Phoenix to Boston.The first officer took over and made an emergency landing in Syracuse.

News.Az