Turkish Airlines resumes flights from Baku to Istanbul's Sabiha Gokcen airport

The Turkish Airlines company will resume flights from Baku to Sabiha Gokcen international airport in Istanbul starting from September 6, 2018, Trend reports.

The Turkish Airlines company began to operate flights to Baku from Sabiha Gokcen airport on March 15, 2015, and in the autumn of 2016, the flights along this air route were suspended.

Currently, it is planned to launch 3 flights a week from Baku to Sabiha Gokcen international airport, the airline's representative office in Baku said.

The flights from Istanbul to Baku will be operated every Thursday, Saturday and Sunday at 21:15, and the flights from Baku to Istanbul - on Mondays, Fridays and Sundays at 03:55.

Currently, 4 flights a week are carried out by Turkish Airlines company along the Istanbul-Baku route. After the resumption of flights from Baku to Sabiha Gokcen airport, the number of flights will be increased to five.

The flight schedule can be found on the www.turkishairlines.com website, at the airline's sales offices or through the call center (+994 12) 404-88-49.

The Turkish Airlines company founded in 1933 and having at that time a fleet of five aircraft, currently is a member of the Star Alliance global airlines alliance and a 4-star airline company with a fleet consisting of 325 (passenger and cargo) aircraft flying to 304 destinations around the world, including 255 international and 49 domestic destinations.

More information about Turkish Airlines company is available on its official website www.turkishairlines.com, as well as on its pages on social networks Facebook, Twitter, Youtube, Linkedin and Instagram.

