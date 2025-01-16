Turkish Airlines set to resume flights to Damascus after 13-year pause

Turkish Airlines will resume flights to Syria’s capital, Damascus, later this month, CEO Bilal Eksi has announced.

Flights to Damascus will begin on Jan. 23, with three per week, he added, News.Az reports, citing Turkish media. Turkish Airlines suspended all flights to Syria following the outbreak of the civil war in 2011.

