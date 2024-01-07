Turkish Airlines suspends operation of 5 Boeing 737 MAX 9 planes for inspection

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkish Airlines has temporarily suspended operation of five Boeing 737 MAX 9 planes for inspection after the Alaska Airlines plane decompression incident in the US, the Turkish carrier’s Senior Vice President Yahya Ustun said, News.Az reports citing TASS.

"Following the Alaska Airlines plane incident, five Turkish Airlines Boeing 737 MAX 9 planes have been recalled for inspection. Turkish Airlines decided to decommission these planes at the first airport they land until the technical investigation is complete," Ustun said on his X page.

Previously, US watchdog suspended the operation of 171 Boeing 737 MAX 9 planes for safety inspection after an Alaska Airlines plane made an emergency landing with passenger after a panel in the passenger compartment exploded.

News.Az