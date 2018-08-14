Turkish Airlines urges to stop advertising U.S. companies

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkish Airlines will join a campaign circulating on social media and pull its ads from U.S. social media websites in protest, spokesman for the country's flag-carrier Yahya Ustun said.

"We, as the Turkish Airlines, stand by our state and our people. Necessary instructions on the issue have been issued to our agencies," the spokesman wrote on Twitter.

A campaign launched on Twitter with the hashtag ABDyeReklamVerme, meaning 'Don’t advertise with the U.S., went viral on Twitter in Turkey as more companies pledged to suspend their advertising activities on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube, Yeni Safak reported.

The lira's plunge - which had been ongoing for weeks - was turned into a rout on Friday when US President Donald Trump doubled tariffs on aluminum and steel imports from Turkey to 20% and 50%.

