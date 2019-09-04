Turkish airstrikes neutralize 2 PKK terrorists in northern Iraq

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkish fighter jets neutralized two PKK terrorists in northern Iraq in an air operation, according to the country's National Defense Ministry on Wednesday, Anadolu Agency reported.

"Two PKK terrorists were neutralized by air operations in Hakurk region in northern Iraq in coordination with the Operation Claw," the ministry said in a statement.

Turkish authorities often use the term "neutralize" in statements to imply the terrorists in question either surrendered or were killed or captured.

On May 27, Turkey launched the Operation Claw against the PKK in Hakurk. To date, the ongoing offensive has neutralized dozens of terrorists.

PKK terrorists often use northern Iraq as a base to plan cross-border terror attacks in Turkey.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of some 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.

