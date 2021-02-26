Turkish ambassador calls for punishment of masterminds of Khojaly genocide

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkey’s ambassador to Azerbaijan said he hopes the masterminds of the Khojaly genocide will soon be punished.

Speaking to News.Az, Erkan Ozoral noted that today marks the 29th anniversary of the Khojaly genocide.

“Today is a difficult day for us as we mark another anniversary of the Khojaly genocide and honor the memory of its victims,” the Turkish ambassador said, calling this massacre a ‘crime against humanity’.

“This year Azerbaijan commemorates the Khojaly genocide’s anniversary as a victor that has liberated its occupied territories. I believe the souls of the martyrs are calm now. I wish that the Azerbaijani people and the entire Turkic world no longer face such a grief that happened in Khojaly,” Ozoral added.

News.Az