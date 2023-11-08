Turkish ambassador congratulates Azerbaijan on Victory Day

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkish Ambassador to Baku Cahit Bagci extended his congratulations on the occasion of November 8 - Azerbaijan’s Victory Day, News.Az reports.

Ambassador Bagci on Wednesday visited the Alley of Martyrs in Baku on the occasion of the third anniversary of Azerbaijan’s victory in the Second Karabakh War.

"On the occasion of the third anniversary of the victory in Karabakh, we visited the Alley of Martyrs. Happy holidays, Azerbaijan!," the ambassador said on Twitter.

