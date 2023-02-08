Turkish ambassador: Hearts in Azerbaijan are beating in an effort to ease our pain

+ ↺ − 16 px

“We know that brotherly Azerbaijan has mobilized all its resources on your orders since the first minute. Not only the Ministry of Emergency Situations, but also all the institutions, the entire societies and people have been mobilized. Your people’s hearts are beating in an effort to ease our pain. We are witnessing that, we are seeing that,” said Ambassador of the Republic of Türkiye to Azerbaijan Cahit Bagci as he had a conversation with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, News.Az reports.

The ambassador said: “There was a truly powerful earthquake. For the first time in the history of Türkiye, a non-local earthquake has caused us so much suffering. It has affected more than 10 cities, more than 10 million people, and our losses are increasing every day. May Allah grant patience to our nation and not make us suffer such great pain again, Inshallah.”

News.Az