Turkish ambassador: "Three brothers-2021" joint military exercises have great prospects

"Three Brothers-2021" military exercises, which will start in a few days, have great prospects and once again show the successful development of the ties in the field of defense between three countries, Turkish Ambassador to Azerbaijan Cahit Bagci said in an exclusive interview with News.Az.



The ambassador noted that both the format of Azerbaijan, Turkey, Pakistan and the format of "Three Brothers-2021" military exercises are the example for other countries.



"Joint steps taken by Azerbaijan and Turkey, especially in the field of defense, highlighted in Shusha Declaration," the ambassador said.

