Turkish ambassador urges not to limit Moscow-Ankara relations only to economy

+ ↺ − 16 px

Moscow and Ankara seek to bring bilateral trade to $100 billion, but the development of relations between the countries should not be limited to the economy alone, it is also important to develop humanitarian ties, Turkish Ambassador to Russia Huseyin Dirioz said, RIA Novosti reported.

"The history of our diplomatic relations dates back more than 500 years. Since the 2000s, thanks to the efforts of our leaders, the relations have assumed a completely new impetus and began to develop rapidly. Turkey is committed to developing not only political, economic relations, but also the ties between peoples," Dirioz said at a roundtable meeting.

"Our strategic partnership is developing in all areas ... the trade turnover between the countries has been actively growing over the past few years, and we hope to achieve the goal set by the two presidents - to bring the trade to $100 billion. But it is not enough for us to develop only strategic economic projects, the priority is humanitarian ties because they determine the closeness of peoples," the Turkish ambassador said.

News.Az

News.Az