Yandex metrika counter

Turkish, American defense chiefs talk over phone

  • World
  • Share
Turkish, American defense chiefs talk over phone

National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar and U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis spoke over the phone late Monday, a Defense Ministry source told Anadolu Agency.

Akar and Mattis exchanged views on the Turkey-U.S. defense relations, Syria and the fight against terrorism, the source, who spoke on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on talking to the media, said.

Syria has been locked in a vicious civil war since early 2011, when the Bashar al-Assad regime cracked down on pro-democracy protests - which erupted as part of the "Arab Spring" uprisings - with unexpected ferocity.

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      