Turkish and Russian leaders to discuss Karabakh

"Me and my Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin will discuss the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict."

The statement came from President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

"To support Azerbaijan and liberate the Azerbaijani lands occupied by the Armenians, we will meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin and discuss this issue. Indeed, if we tackle the issue, it will be easier to get the result. Of course, this will annoy not only the Armenian lobby, but also some Western forces, "Erdogan said.

News.Az

