Turkish and UAE presidents hold talks on Syria and Palestine

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his UAE counterpart Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Monday discussed the latest developments in Syria and Palestine, bilateral relations, as well as global and regional issues, News.az reports citing Anadolu agency .



In a phone call with Al Nahyan, Erdogan underlined the importance of establishing a Syrian state where different ethnic and religious groups live together in peace and where national unity is achieved, said Türkiye’s Communications Directorate.Erdogan also stated that Türkiye cannot accept the PKK/YPG terrorist organization, which operates in Syria, as the representative or interlocutor of the Kurdish people in the regionIt is a must to prevent Daesh/ISIS from taking advantage of instability in the region and to prevent Israel from undermining new process in Syria, the Turkish president stressed.“President Erdogan further stated that Türkiye will continue its efforts to end the ongoing massacre in Palestine as soon as possible,” it added.

