Turkish and US defense ministers to discuss regional issues

Turkish National Defense Minister Nurettin Janikli will discuss regional issues with US Defense Secretary James Mattis.

"Within the framework of the meeting, the Turkish and US defense ministers will discuss the settlement of the Syrian crisis and ways of combating terrorism," the Turkish Ministry of National Defense has said.

The meeting of the defense ministers of Turkey and the US will be held within the framework of the NATO meeting due in Brussels.

The ministry also noted that Janikli will also meet with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and German Defense Minister Ursula von der Leyen.

