Turkish Armed Forces launch operations in areas bordering with Armenia

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Turkish Armed Forces launched a new operation against the militants of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) terrorist organization in Turkey’s Argi, Kars and

Reportedly, the KIRAN-4 operation is being carried out.

“The operation will be carried out until terrorists are fully destroyed in these territories,” the ministry said.

The conflict between Turkey and the PKK, which demands the creation of an independent Kurdish state, has been lasting around 40 years, claiming more than 40,000 lives. The PKK is recognized as a terrorist organization by the UN and the EU.

News.Az

News.Az