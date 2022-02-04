Turkish, Armenian envoys to hold second round of normalization talks in Vienna

The second meeting of Turkish and Armenian envoys for normalization of ties is scheduled for February 24, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said on Thursday, News.Az reports.

"The next meeting of the Special Representatives of Turkiye and Armenia in the Turkiye-Armenia normalization process, Ambassador Serdar Kilic and Deputy Speaker of the Armenian Parliament Ruben Rubinyan, will take place on February 24 in Vienna," the ministry said.

Kilic was named as Turkiye's special envoy to discuss steps towards normalization with neighboring Armenia on Dec. 15, 2021. Three days later, Armenia appointed its own special representative Rubinyan.

Talks were first held in the Russian capital Moscow on Jan. 14. According to a joint statement, the parties agreed to continue negotiations without any preconditions.

As part of the efforts, Turkiye and Armenia have also resumed commercial flights.

News.Az