Turkish, Armenian special representatives to hold next meeting on July 1

+ ↺ − 16 px

The fourth meeting of the special representatives of Türkiye and Armenia for the normalization of Ankara-Yerevan ties will take place in Vienna on July 1, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday, News.Az reports.

The special representatives – Serdar Kilic of Türkiye and Ruben Rubinyan of Armenia –held their first meeting in Moscow on January 14.

The second and third meetings were held in Vienna on February 24 and May 3 respectively.

News.Az