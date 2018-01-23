Turkish army announces completion date of Afrin operations

+ ↺ − 16 px

"Like in the past, we observe disinformation about Olive Branch operations".

Anadolu reports that Turkey's Presidential Spokesman Ibrahim Kalın made the statement following a summit headed by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on January 23.

He noted that the summit is held on security issues as well as Afrin operations were widely discussed: "The Free Syrian Army (FSA), backed by the Turkish Armed Forces, destroyed targets of separatist terror group in Afrin and moves forward determinedly. Turkey’s care to distinguish terrorists from civilians is at a "maximum" and our stand in this issue not changed. We will continue the operations until separatist terrorist group is completely cleared of the region, true owners of Syria - about 3,5 million our refugee brothers, still living in our country, return to their homeland".

