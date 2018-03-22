Turkish army cleans Afrin roads of terrorist mines

+ ↺ − 16 px

46 mines and roadside bombs planted by YPG/PKK terrorists in Afrin safely detonated over the last 3 days.

To keep civilians safe, the Turkish army has been busy destroying mines and roadside bombs planted by YPG/PKK terrorists in the town of Afrin, Syria after its liberation last Sunday.

Over the last three days, 46 explosives were safely detonated, according to Anadolu Agency correspondents on the ground.

Sniffer dogs are also being used in ongoing bomb sweeps.

Turkey launched Operation Olive Branch on Jan. 20 to clear terrorist groups from Afrin in northwestern Syria amid growing threats from the region.

On Sunday, Turkish-backed troops liberated the town center of Afrin, which had been a major hideout for the YPG/PKK since 2012.

According to the Turkish General Staff, Operation Olive Branch aims at establishing security and stability along Turkey's borders and the region as well as protecting Syrians from terrorist cruelty and oppression.

The operation is being carried out under the framework of Turkey’s rights based on international law, UN Security Council resolutions, its self-defense rights under the UN charter, and respect for Syria's territorial integrity, it said.

The military has also said that only terrorist targets are being destroyed and the "utmost care" is being taken to avoid harming any civilians.

News.Az

News.Az