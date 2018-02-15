Turkish army, FSA liberate 3 more villages in NW Syria

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkish military and Free Syrian Army on Thursday liberated another three villages in northwestern Syria from PYD/PKK terrorists.

According to Anadolu Agency’s correspondents on the ground, the villages of Karri, Sharbanli and Shadia, which are located northwest of Afrin’s Rajo town, were liberated during the operation.

On Jan. 20, Turkey launched Operation Olive Branch to remove PYD/PKK and Daesh terrorists from Afrin.

Since the beginning of the operation, 58 different strategic areas have been captured from the clutches of terrorists. They included a town center, 40 villages, three rural areas and 14 strategic mountains or hills.

According to the Turkish General Staff, the Operation Olive Branch aims to establish security and stability along Turkey’s borders and the region as well as to protect Syrians from terrorist oppression and cruelty.

The operation is being carried out under the framework of Turkey’s rights based on international law, UN Security Council resolutions, its self-defense rights under the UN charter, and respect for Syria's territorial integrity, it said.

The military has also said that only terrorist targets are being destroyed and "utmost care” is being taken to avoid harming civilians.

Afrin has been a major hideout for the PYD/PKK since July 2012 when the Assad regime in Syria left the city to the terror group without a fight.

News.Az

