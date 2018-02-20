Turkish army 'neutralized' 1,715 terrorists in Afrin

+ ↺ − 16 px

Military is taking utmost care to avoid harming any civilians during operation, army says.

A total of 1,715 PYD/PKK and Daesh terrorists have been "neutralized" since the beginning of Operation Olive Branch in Syria’s northwestern Afrin region, the Turkish military said on Tuesday, according to Anadolu Agency.

The military generally uses the term "neutralize" to signify that the targets were either surrendered or killed, or captured.

On Jan. 20, Turkey launched Operation Olive Branch to remove PYD/PKK and Daesh terrorists from Afrin.

According to the Turkish General Staff, the operation aims to establish security and stability along Turkey’s borders and the region as well as to protect Syrians from terrorist oppression and cruelty.

The operation is being carried out under the framework of Turkey’s rights based on international law, UN Security Council resolutions, its self-defense rights under the UN charter, and respect for Syria's territorial integrity, it said.

Afrin has been a major hideout for the PYD/PKK since July 2012 when the Assad regime in Syria left the city to the terror group without a fight.

