Turkish army ‘neutralizes’ 10 PKK terrorists in N. Iraq

The air raid was carried out in Iraq's Avashin-Basyan and Zap regions

Ten terrorists were "neutralized" in an airstrike on PKK positions in northern Iraq, Anadolu agency cited the Turkish army as saying on Thursday.

Turkish authorities often use the word "neutralized" in statements to imply the terrorists in question either surrendered, were killed or captured.

The air raid was carried out in Iraq's Avashin-Basyan and Zap regions, Turkish Armed Forces said in a Twitter post.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women and children.

