Turkish, Azerbaijani, Iranian FMs to mull regional issues

Foreign ministers of Turkey, Azerbaijan and Iran will discuss regional issues during a trilateral meeting to be held in Baku on Dec. 20, the Turkish Foreign Ministry told Trend Dec. 18.

The ministry said that this meeting of the three countries’ foreign ministers will make a great contribution to the process of ensuring peace and stability in the region.

“During the trilateral meeting, the sides will discuss the decisions made at previous meetings,” said the Turkish Foreign Ministry in its message.

The message also says that as part of the Baku visit, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu will have bilateral meetings with his Azerbaijani and Iranian counterparts.

News.Az

