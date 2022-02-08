Turkish Baykar CTO Selcuk Bayraktar meets martyrs’ families in Baku

+ ↺ − 16 px

Chief Technology Officer of Turkiye’s Baykar company Selcuk Bayraktar met with families of the Karabakh war martyrs, News.Az reports.

"On our last day in Baku, we met with the graduates of the Azerbaijan-Turkey Scholarships and the families of martyrs. I thank the leadership of Turks abroad and related communities and everyone who contributed to this meaningful event. Honoring the memories of our martyrs, I express my gratitude to their valuable families," Bayraktar tweeted.

On February 7, Selcuk Bayraktar took part in a press conference dedicated to Teknofest Azerbaijan – Aerospace and Technology Festival.

Teknofest is due to take place on May 26-29 in Azerbaijan for the first time outside Turkiye.

The organizers of the festival are the Turkish Technology Team (T3 Foundation), the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Industry and Technology of the Republic of Turkiye.

News.Az