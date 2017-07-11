Turkish BOTAS, Russian Gazprom agree Turkish Stream financing - BOTAS Head

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkey's state-owned crude oil and natural gas pipelines and trading company BOTAS and Russia's energy giant Gazprom have reached an agreement on financing the Turkish Stream gas pipeline project on the Turkish territory, BOTAS General Director Burhan Ozcan said Monday, according to Sputnik International.

Ozcan also said that the process of obtaining permits for the construction of the second branch of the Turkish Stream pipeline was "going smoothly, without any pitfalls."

"We have already agreed with them [Gazprom] on this issue, but I can not disclose the figures — in what percentage share we will do it," Ozcan told Sputnik on the sidelines of the XXII World Petroleum Congress.

