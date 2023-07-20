Turkish central bank delivers another rate hike of 250 bps

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Central Bank of the Republic of Türkiye (CBRT) on Thursday significantly increased its key policy rate, in accordance with its pledge of further tightening measures to curb inflation, News.Az reports citing Daily Sabah.

Accordingly, the bank raised its policy rate by 250 basis points to 17.5% from 15%.

The bank's Monetary Policy Committee decided "to continue the monetary tightening process in order to establish the disinflation course as soon as possible, to anchor inflation expectations, and to control the deterioration of pricing patterns."

In June, the bank had increased its policy rate by 650 basis points to 15% in the first hike in 27 months during the first meeting under the bank's new governor, Hafize Gaye Erkan.

The rate had been 18% in September 2021 before being cut to 16% the next month.

