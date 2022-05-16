Yandex metrika counter

Turkish commandos neutralize 9 terrorists in northern Syria

Turkish commandos have neutralized 9 terrorists in northern Iraq, News.Az reports citing Turkiye’s National Defense Ministry.

Four terrorists were neutralized in Operation Claw-1 area, three in Claw-Lock and two in Claw-Tiger region, the ministry said on Twitter on Monday.

Turkiye has launched successive operations against the PKK in northern Iraq since 2020, most recently starting Operation Claw-Lock in April to target PKK hideouts in Iraq's Metina region.

That was preceded by Operations Claw-Tiger and Claw-Eagle, which were launched in 2020 to root out terrorists hiding in northern Iraq and plotting cross-border attacks in Turkiye.


News.Az 

