Turkish consulate in Thessaloniki attacked with Molotov cocktails

A group of masked assailants attacked the Turkish consulate in Greece's Thessaloniki with Molotov cocktails early Sunday, Daily Sabah reported citing Doğan News

The group threw two Molotov cocktails at the consulate's police officers at 5:30 a.m., however only one ignited, according to Vestnik Kavkaza.

According to the agency, there were no injuries or material damage as a result of the attack

News.Az

