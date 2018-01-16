Turkish court hands down double aggravated life sentences for brutal murder of Syrian mother, baby

+ ↺ − 16 px

A court on Jan. 15 handed down double aggravated life sentences to two people for killing a Syrian woman and a 10-month-old baby boy in the northwestern province of Sakarya last year, state-run Anadolu Agency has reported.

The defendants, Birol Karacal and Celal Bay, received an additional 72 years in jail each for “sexual assault” (30 years), “plunder” (15 years), “depriving someone of their freedom” (21 years) and “violation of residence immunity” (six years).

Nine months pregnant Emani el-Rahmun, 20, was raped and killed with her 10-month-old son Halaf el-Rahmun in Sakarya’s Kaynarca district on July 6, 2017, causing outrage across Turkey.

The mother was killed after being beating with a stone, while her baby was choked to death.

Two men, Cemal Bay and Birol Karacal, were detained and arrested after confessing to the murder on July 7, 2017.

“I did not kill her. I only raped her. I consent to whatever is my crime. I do not have anything to add. This is my defense,” said Karacal in his defense on Jan. 15.

The defendant, Bay, also said he did not have anything to add to his previous testimonies.

Emani el-Rahmun’s husband, Halid, also spoke during the trial on Jan. 15.

“I demand they [the defendants] be punished with the severest sentence,” he said.

Emani el-Rahmun’s father was also present at the trial and said via translator that he had agreed with the prosecutor’s legal opinion, who had demanded three times aggravated life sentences, while the court sentenced them to two.

