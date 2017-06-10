Turkish court remands 7 suspects linked to mafia boss

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ankara police arrests suspects who could potentially conduct armed attack.

A court here remanded into custody seven members of an organization allegedly lead by Turkey's notorious mafia boss Alaaddin Cakici, according to Anadolu Agency.

The ruling followed the arrest Friday of nine members of the organization, who could potentially conduct an armed attack, police sources told Anadolu Agency on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to media.

Police also seized at least eight unregistered guns, and 80 cartridges, as well as photographs and letters sent by Cakici from prison.

Two suspects were released but the rest were sent to court and prosecutors requested they be remanded.

Cakici was sentenced on a number of occassions for various crimes. Most recently, he was transferred June 6 to Bolu F type prison.

News.Az

