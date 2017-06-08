Turkish court remands 'senior' Daesh suspect in custody

+ ↺ − 16 px

A court in northwestern Sakarya province remanded in custody Wednesday a suspected senior member of Daesh terror group, according to a judicial source.

Halis Bayancuk, also known by his codename Abu Hanzala, is accused of being a Daesh member and attempting to abolish constitutional order, the source said on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on talking to the media, according to Anadolu Agency.

Bayancuk was arrested on May 30 in Istanbul as part of an investigation carried out by the Sakarya Chief Public Prosecutor's Office.

According to security figures released by Turkish authorities, nearly 170 suspects linked to Daesh were arrested across Turkey last month.

The figures show that 43 of the 168 Daesh suspects were remanded in custody to face trial on a variety of charges.

News.Az

News.Az