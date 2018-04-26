Turkish court sentences Cumhuriyet journalists to jail time

+ ↺ − 16 px

An Istanbul court on April 25 ordered the imprisonement of journalists in the Cumhuriyet case including Akın Atalay, Ahmet Şık, Kadri Gürsel among others.

The court ordered the judicial control of all suspects in the case and the release of Akın Atalay, the daily's chairman, according to Hurriyet Daily.

Atalay, was held in jail for more than 500 days before he was released after the ninth hearing of the globally-reknowned case including 20 staff members of Turkey’s oldest daily in Turkish language.

The terror-related charges are put as the suspects from Cumhuriyet ("Republic" in Turkish) supporting three outlawed groups through their media coverage, including the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), the Revolutionary People’s Liberation Party-Front (DHKP-C) and the Fethullahist Terrorist Organization (FETÖ).

News.Az

News.Az