Turkish defense minister arrives in Nakhchivan

A delegation led by Turkish Minister of National Defense Hulusi Akar has arrived in Nakhchivan to observe the Azerbaijani-Turkish joint live-fire tactical exercises, dubbed “Indestructible Brotherhood 2019,” the Azerbaijan Defense Ministry reported on Monday.

The Azerbaijani-Turkish joint military drills are underway in Nakhchivan.

According to the plan of the exercises, the skills of command, interaction and coordination in various combat conditions, including the deployment and use of field command posts, are being demonstrated.

Up to 5,000 military personnel, more than 200 tanks and other armored vehicles, up to 180 rocket and artillery mounts of different caliber, multiple launch rocket systems and mortars, 21 aircraft and helicopters, unmanned aerial vehicles, as well as various samples of modern weapons and military equipment are involved in the exercises.

The goal of the exercises is to develop the headquarters' joint plans for the combat operations, to increase the level of professionalism of the military personnel and to achieve coordination of the interoperability of the military units of Azerbaijan and Turkey by developing their skills in fulfilling joint tasks.

The exercises will end on June 11.

