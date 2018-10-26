Turkish defense minister claims elimination of over 14,000 terrorists in 3 years

+ ↺ − 16 px

From July 24, 2015 to October 24, 2018, during the operations carried out in Turkey and beyond the country's borders, 14,694 terrorists have been eliminated, including members of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), as well as the Islamic State (IS), Turkish media reported citing the Minister of National Defense of Turkey Hulusi Akar on Oct, 26.

Turkey, as before, will continue merciless fight against terrorists, Akar said.

The conflict between Turkey and the PKK, which demands the creation of an independent Kurdish state, has lasted more than 25 years, claiming more than 40,000 lives.

The PKK is recognized as a terrorist organization by the UN and the EU.

