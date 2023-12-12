Yandex metrika counter

Turkish Defense Ministry commemorates Azerbaijan’s National Leader Heydar Aliyev

Türkiye’s National Defense Ministry has made a post on the 20th anniversary of the death of National Leader of Azerbaijan Heydar Aliyev on X platform, News.Az reports.

“We commemorate with respect the late Heydar Aliyev, National Leader of Azerbaijan, on the 20th anniversary of his death. We will transmit Heydar Aliyev’s words “One nation, two states” as a legacy from one generation to another, and will always continue to stand by our Azerbaijani Turk brothers,” the ministry said.

