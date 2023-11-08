Turkish Defense Ministry congratulates Azerbaijan on Victory Day

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Turkish Ministry of National Defense has congratulated the Azerbaijani state and people on the occasion of Victory, News.Az reports.

"We greet our Azerbaijani brothers and congratulate them," the Turkish ministry said on X with the hashtag #TekMilletİkiDevlet (One Nation, Two States).

The ministry also shared the words from the National Anthem of Azerbaijan.

On December 3, 2020, President Ilham Aliyev signed an order establishing November 8 as “Victory Day” in Azerbaijan.

The third anniversary of Victory Day on November 8 started with a solemn march of the personnel of the Azerbaijani army. Azerbaijanis flocked to the Second Honorary Alley to pay homage to the memories of the fallen heroes of the 44-day Patriotic War. Various events, including flash mobs, concerts, and fireworks have been held commemorating the historic victory.

News.Az