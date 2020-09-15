Turkish Defense Ministry extends congratulations on 102nd anniversary of Baku's liberation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkey’s National Defense Ministry congratulated Azerbaijan on the occasion of the 102nd anniversary of the liberation of Baku.

In a post on Twitter, the Turkish ministry wrote: “Today marks the 102nd anniversary of Baku’s liberation by the Islamic Army of the Caucasus, commanded by Nuru Pasha. We respectfully honor the memory of the soldiers who became martyrs during Baku’s liberation from occupation on September 15, 1918. We congratulate our Azerbaijani brothers on this occasion.”

News.Az